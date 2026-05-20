Michael Olise News: Leads Bundesliga in assists
Olise recorded 15 goals on 101 shots and 19 assists on 79 chances created in 32 appearances (23 starts) in the 2025/26 season.
Olise completes an all-time Bundesliga season after ending with an outstanding 34 goal contributions, the 12th most in league history. This was accompanied by his 19 assists, which found him just two short of the all-time Bundesliga record, still setting second place all-time. That said, the winger also has earned the second most assists in the European top-five leagues this campaign. He will now prepare for the World Cup with France, where he is expected to be a major part of the team, set to lead a deadly frontline with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Olise See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup: Best Bets, Futures & OddsYesterday
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team9 days ago
-
World Cup
Underdog World Cup Best Ball Strategy: How to Draft the World Pup Contest19 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final21 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics37 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Olise See More