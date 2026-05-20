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Michael Olise News: Leads Bundesliga in assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Olise recorded 15 goals on 101 shots and 19 assists on 79 chances created in 32 appearances (23 starts) in the 2025/26 season.

Olise completes an all-time Bundesliga season after ending with an outstanding 34 goal contributions, the 12th most in league history. This was accompanied by his 19 assists, which found him just two short of the all-time Bundesliga record, still setting second place all-time. That said, the winger also has earned the second most assists in the European top-five leagues this campaign. He will now prepare for the World Cup with France, where he is expected to be a major part of the team, set to lead a deadly frontline with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
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