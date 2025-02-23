Michael Olise News: Nets opener

Olise scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Olise took on a leading role in the attack and rewarded that with the opening goal just before halftime. The attacker has been a brilliant addition for Bayern, and is showing every single week why he's such a lethal option, even against stingy defenses. Olise should continue to see chances in a variety of roles in the attack.