Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Olise headshot

Michael Olise News: Nets opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Olise scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Olise took on a leading role in the attack and rewarded that with the opening goal just before halftime. The attacker has been a brilliant addition for Bayern, and is showing every single week why he's such a lethal option, even against stingy defenses. Olise should continue to see chances in a variety of roles in the attack.

Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now