Michael Olise News: Records two assists in win

Olise assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-2 win against FC St. Pauli. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

Olise was one of Bayern's most dangerous players, and the Frenchman managed to get involved directly in two of the team's goals, one from Harry Kane and one from Leroy Sane. Olise has entrenched himself as a starter in this Bayern team and has notched nine assists, as well as eight goals, in 27 Bundesliga appearances (21 starts) this season. He's also added seven goal contributions (five goals, two assists) in 12 UCL appearances.