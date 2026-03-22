Michael Olise News: Registers most crosses
Olise scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), 14 crosses (two accurate) and 10 corners in Saturday's 4-0 win versus Union Berlin.
Olise netted the opener in the 43rd minute. He recorded the most crosses in the game, created five chances and also made two tackles and a block. He has recorded 17 assists this campaign and is on track to break Thomas Muller's record of 21 assists in a single season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Olise See More
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction139 days ago
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Sept. 17186 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Sept. 17187 days ago
-
Football.Fun
How Much Does It Cost to Play Football.Fun?208 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8348 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Olise See More