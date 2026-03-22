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Michael Olise News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Olise scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), 14 crosses (two accurate) and 10 corners in Saturday's 4-0 win versus Union Berlin.

Olise netted the opener in the 43rd minute. He recorded the most crosses in the game, created five chances and also made two tackles and a block. He has recorded 17 assists this campaign and is on track to break Thomas Muller's record of 21 assists in a single season.

Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
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