Michael Olise News: Registers most crosses

Olise scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), 14 crosses (two accurate) and 10 corners in Saturday's 4-0 win versus Union Berlin.

Olise netted the opener in the 43rd minute. He recorded the most crosses in the game, created five chances and also made two tackles and a block. He has recorded 17 assists this campaign and is on track to break Thomas Muller's record of 21 assists in a single season.