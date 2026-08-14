Michael Olise News: Reports back for new campaign
Olise has rejoined Bayern Munich and is set for the 2026-27 season following his participation with France at the World Cup, the club announced.
Olise's return follows a productive World Cup in which he contributed 7 assists across 8 appearances, adding to a standout club season that saw him produce 15 goals and 19 assists across 32 Bundesliga matches. Olise is expected to continue his role as one of Bayern's most creative attacking outlets as the new season approaches.
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