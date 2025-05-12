Michael Olise News: Scores, assists in win

Olise scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and eight chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Monchengladbach. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Olise continued his excellent first season in Germany with a goal and assists during Saturday's comfortable win. The performance was everything good about Olise, he was an elite attacking option and repeatedly blew past the defenders. Olise also lifted his first league title with Saturday's win.