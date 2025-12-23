Olise doubled Bayern's lead in the 32nd minute, giving the visitors a commanding cushion heading into halftime. The Frenchman scored his first goal in over a month, as he repeatedly found space between the lines and drove Bayern's best combinations, keeping Heidenheim's midfield turned and chasing. His ability to receive under pressure and play forward quickly set the tempo for Bayern's dominance. Olise has been less decisive as a scorer in recent weeks but has been a brilliant playmaker, contributing three assists over the last four games across all competitions, creating 17 chances in that span.