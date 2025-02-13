Michael Olise News: Scores scintillating scorcher
Olise scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Celtic.
Olise opened the scoring with a rocket-shot form his left foot into the top corner of the net to give Bayern Munich an early lead Wednesday in their 2-1 victory over Celtic. The attacker attempted a team-high three shots (two on goal) and created two chances. In addition to his offensive production, Olise contributed defensively with three tackles (one won) and two clearances.
