Michael Olise News: Scores scintillating scorcher

Olise opened the scoring with a rocket-shot form his left foot into the top corner of the net to give Bayern Munich an early lead Wednesday in their 2-1 victory over Celtic. The attacker attempted a team-high three shots (two on goal) and created two chances. In addition to his offensive production, Olise contributed defensively with three tackles (one won) and two clearances.