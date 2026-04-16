Michael Olise News: Scores top goal against Real Madrid

Olise scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 4-3 win against Real Madrid.

Olise slammed the door on Bayern's semifinal ticket in the fourth minute of stoppage time, curling a pinpoint finish into the top left corner off a slick Harry Kane assist to push the aggregate to 6-4. He was a constant threat throughout the game, forcing a strong save from Andriy Lunin in the 68th minute and ending the night with one goal, two chances created and five shots over the full 90 minutes. Olise earned UEFA player of the match honors and now owns four goals and six assists in 11 Champions League appearances this season, continuing his standout European run.