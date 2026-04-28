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Michael Olise News: Scores with a powerful strike

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Olise scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 5-4 defeat versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Olise delivered the most technically brilliant individual moment of Tuesday's 5-4 defeat at Parc des Princes, equalizing in the first half with a scintillating solo run from the right that saw him jink past two defenders before fizzing a fierce left-footed effort past Matvey Safonov to make it 2-2. The French winger could have scored earlier when his shot was blocked by the goalkeeper, and also saw a deflected cross hit the post, while adding one key pass and four crosses, including three corners. Olise has now scored in back-to-back Champions League appearances, taking his tally to five goals and six assists in the competition this season, underlining his status as Bayern's most dangerous wide threat heading into the second leg.

Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
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