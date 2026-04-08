Michael Olise News: Sensational outing against Madrid

Olise assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), nine crosses (zero accurate) and six corners in Tuesday's 2-1 win versus Real Madrid.

Olise set up Harry Kane's 46th minute strike with a high-level individual play, slicing through multiple defenders before slipping a perfectly weighted ball that the Englishman buried just 20 seconds into the second half, and he stood out as Bayern's most electric attacking threat during a dominant first hour at the Bernabeu. The Frenchman repeatedly cooked Alvaro Carreras in one-on-one situations and stayed sharp across the board, racking up nine crosses, six corners, four shots and two chances created while constantly putting pressure on the defense. He also tested Andriy Lunin with a powerful effort in the 56th minute that forced a strong save and nearly pushed Bayern further ahead. Olise now sits on 25 assists across all competitions this season and made history in the process, becoming the first French player to reach that mark in the 21st century while surpassing Franck Ribery's 2011-2012 record with Bayern Munich.