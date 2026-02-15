Michael Olise headshot

Michael Olise News: Serves suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Olise is back from his suspension and is an option for the club moving forward.

Olise is no longer banned after the one-game suspension, with the attacker now set for league action moving forward. The winger is up to 10 goals and 16 assists this season in 21 appearances (17 starts), a strong candidate to bag a goal contribution every time he touches the field.

Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
