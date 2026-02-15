Michael Olise News: Serves suspension
Olise is back from his suspension and is an option for the club moving forward.
Olise is no longer banned after the one-game suspension, with the attacker now set for league action moving forward. The winger is up to 10 goals and 16 assists this season in 21 appearances (17 starts), a strong candidate to bag a goal contribution every time he touches the field.
