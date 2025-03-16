Michael Olise News: Seven crosses Saturday

Olise had four shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Union Berlin.

Olise was productive Saturday despite not seeing a goal contribution in the draw, with the attacker notching three chances created, four shots and seven crosses. He continues to produce when it comes to crossing the ball, with this his sixth straight game with five or more. He has gone three appearances since his last goal contribution.