Michael Olise headshot

Michael Olise News: Shines against Stuttgart

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Olise scored a goal while taking two shots (both on goal), crossing seven times (two accurate) and creating four chances during Friday's 3-1 win over Stuttgart.

Olise found the back of the net in the 45th minute leveling the score while leading Bayern in both crosses and chances created. The attacker has scored two goals while combining for six shots, seven chances created and 12 crosses over his last three league starts.

Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
