Michael Olise headshot

Michael Olise News: Strikes against St. Pauli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Olise scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and crossing once inaccurately during Saturday's 5-0 win over St. Pauli.

Olise found the back of the net in the 54th minute scoring one of Bayern's five goals in the match. The attacker has two goals and an assist to go along with 11 shots, six chances created and 18 crosses over his last three league appearances.

Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
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