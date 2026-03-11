Michael Olise headshot

Michael Olise News: Wreaks havoc in Atalanta clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Olise scored two goals and assisted once from five shots (four on target) and seven chances created in Tuesday's 6-1 victory against Atalanta.

Olise quickly proved to be too much to handle for the opponents, scoring twice with two gorgeous lefty finishes, putting the second one in the top corner, and also teed up Serge Gnabry with a nice feed. He's up to 13 goals and 21 assists in the year and set a new season high in key passes. He has logged at least three in four consecutive showings, amassing 18 chances created and posting 15 shots (seven on target), 11 corners and two helpers over that span. Additionally, he has sent in at least one cross in 19 straight appearances, averaging 5.5 per match (1.21 accurate). He'll be unavailable for the return leg due to yellow-card accumulation.

Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
