Michael Zetterer Injury: Picks up illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Zetterer (illness) is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg, coach Ole Werner said in a press conference. "Michel is sick but I am optimistic for the game although I cannot say anything final yet."

Zetterer picked up an illness earlier this week and is doubtful for Saturday's game. The coach remains optimistic about his availability in goal but if he is unable to recover in time, Mio Backhaus is expected to replace him.

