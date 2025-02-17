Fantasy Soccer
Michael Zetterer headshot

Michael Zetterer News: Allows three against Hoffenheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Zetterer made three saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 loss versus Hoffenheim.

Zetterer had a tough day despite making three saves, as he would allow three goals in the loss as well. This marks consecutive games without a clean sheet, with only four in 22 appearances this season. He is nearly at his six in 27 appearances last season, hoping to make it five against Freiburg on Friday.

Michael Zetterer
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
