Michael Zetterer News: Allows three against Hoffenheim
Zetterer made three saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 loss versus Hoffenheim.
Zetterer had a tough day despite making three saves, as he would allow three goals in the loss as well. This marks consecutive games without a clean sheet, with only four in 22 appearances this season. He is nearly at his six in 27 appearances last season, hoping to make it five against Freiburg on Friday.
