Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Zetterer headshot

Michael Zetterer News: Concedes four in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Zetterer made three saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 defeat to Monchengladbach.

Zetterer conceded a minimum of three goals for the fourth time in six outings and is up to a total of 17 goals against in that span. This also marked the 16th time in 26 appearance this season that he registered at least three saves. Up next for Werder Bremen is a meeting with Holstein Kiel on March 29.

Michael Zetterer
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now