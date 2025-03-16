Michael Zetterer News: Concedes four in defeat

Zetterer made three saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 defeat to Monchengladbach.

Zetterer conceded a minimum of three goals for the fourth time in six outings and is up to a total of 17 goals against in that span. This also marked the 16th time in 26 appearance this season that he registered at least three saves. Up next for Werder Bremen is a meeting with Holstein Kiel on March 29.