Michael Zetterer News: Concedes twice in loss

Zetterer recorded one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Wolfsburg.

Zetterer conceded two goals Saturday, both to Patrick Wimmer. He continued his rough run of form as it was his fourth straight match conceding multiple goals. He also made just one save in his second straight match. He faces an even more difficult matchup Saturday at Bayer Leverkusen, a side which has scored 55 goals through 24 matches this season.