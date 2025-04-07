Michael Zetterer News: Easy clean sheet
Zetterer registered no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.
Zetterer had just about the easiest match possible Saturday. He didn't face any shots, didn't make any saves and came away with a win and clean sheet. That's a surprise to say the least against a good Frankfurt attack, but it's certainly a result Zetterer will take heading into a tough part of the schedule.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now