Michael Zetterer News: Excellent for draw
Zetterer made seven saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus 1. FC Köln.
Zetterer stopped seven of the nine shots he faced during Sunday's draw. The Frankfurt defense is a huge problem and often leaves Zetterer hung out to dry. He often takes on massive volume and some high-danger chances, which will make clean sheets hard to come by behind such a porous defense.
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