Michael Zetterer News: Five saves in loss

Zetterer registered five saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

Zetterer stopped five of the eight shots he faced during Friday's defeat. The goalkeeper was tasked with stopping some major chances, but couldn't quite slow down an excellent Dortmund attack. Zetterer has been solid since taking the full time job with Kaua Santos out injured, and seems set to close out the campaign against Stuttgart.