Michael Zetterer News: Five saves Saturday
Zetterer had five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against RB Leipzig.
Zetterer stopped five of the eight shots he faced during Saturday's frustrating loss to Leipzig. The goalkeeper wasn't at his best, but the team in front of him did little to limit some very dangerous chances. Zetterer could have done more, but with a single goal of support anything more than a draw was likely fanciful thinking.
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