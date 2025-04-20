Michael Zetterer News: Keeps easy clean sheet Saturday

Zetterer had one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win against Bochum.

Zetterer only faced one shot on target Saturday and he saved it, keeping his eighth clean sheet of the season, four of which have come in his last six starts. His defense has been excellent as of late, only allowing five shots on target across the last four matches. He faces another very favorable matchup Sunday versus FC St. Pauli, a side which has scored a league-low 26 goals through 30 matches this season.