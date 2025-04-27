Michael Zetterer News: Logs four-save clean sheet
Zetterer registered four saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw against FC St. Pauli.
Zetterer will cap off an excellent April with his best clean sheet yet, considering four saves is his month's high in the category. In total across four appearances, the goalkeeper logged eight saves, conceded fewer than multiple goals and maintained three clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now