Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Zetterer headshot

Michael Zetterer News: Logs four-save clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Zetterer registered four saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw against FC St. Pauli.

Zetterer will cap off an excellent April with his best clean sheet yet, considering four saves is his month's high in the category. In total across four appearances, the goalkeeper logged eight saves, conceded fewer than multiple goals and maintained three clean sheets.

Michael Zetterer
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now