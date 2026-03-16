Michael Zetterer News: Single save for win

Zetterer registered one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win against FC Heidenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Zetterer faced one shot, saved it, and earned the clean sheet and win against Heidenheim. A win and clean sheet is always nice, but Zetterer wasn't really tested throughout Saturday's clash. It was a good showing on the whole and a good performance to build Zetterer's confidence as he starts with Kaua Santos injured.