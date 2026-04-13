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Michael Zetterer News: Six saves for win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Zetterer had six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Wolfsburg.

Zetterer faced seven shots during Saturday's win, and was excellent to earn all three points. He made some huge saves in the second half and was causing issues for the Wolfsburg attack throughout. Zetterer is in excellent form and should continue to get better as the Frankfurt defense gets more consistent.

Michael Zetterer
Eintracht Frankfurt
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