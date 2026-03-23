Michael Zetterer News: Three saves for loss

Zetterer made three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Mainz.

Zetterer faced five shots, stopped three of them and was left with the loss. He didn't have a bad showing heading into the international break, it just wasn't good enough for all three points. He didn't get much help from the team in front of him, but Zetterer still would have wanted one of the goals he conceded back.