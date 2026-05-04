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Michael Zetterer News: Two saves for defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Zetterer had two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Hamburger SV.

Zetterer stopped two of the four shots he faced Saturday, ending up with a disappointing loss. The goalkeeper really would have wanted to do better, as he faced only four shots in the match. It's a frustrating loss for Zetterer, who has been mixed since assuming the full-time starting role following the injury to Kaua Santos.

Michael Zetterer
Eintracht Frankfurt
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