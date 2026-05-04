Michael Zetterer News: Two saves for defeat

Zetterer had two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Hamburger SV.

Zetterer stopped two of the four shots he faced Saturday, ending up with a disappointing loss. The goalkeeper really would have wanted to do better, as he faced only four shots in the match. It's a frustrating loss for Zetterer, who has been mixed since assuming the full-time starting role following the injury to Kaua Santos.