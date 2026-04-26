Michael Zetterer News: Two saves for draw

Zetterer made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Augsburg.

Zetterer stopped two of the three shots he faced during Saturday's match, good enough to earn the draw. It's a nice return to a decent showing, but with the chances Frankfurt had, Zetterer really would have wanted to win this one. He has three more matches left in the Bundesliga to try and prove he can be a long-term starter.