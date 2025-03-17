Michail Antonio Injury: Seeing first improvements

Antonio (leg) has begun to work in the gym and is seeing minor improvements, the player stated to his club. "Within three weeks I was walking, and by five weeks I was walking normally, trying to do more strength work with the leg press. I'm at 130kg on the leg press now, and I can hop and I'm trying to jump. Things are improving all the time, and the muscles are getting back to where they were, which is great. I've enjoyed pushing the boundaries, without overdoing it. I'm a lot further ahead than they might've thought, and things are going well."

Antonio is seeing some improvements in his health following his serious accident earlier this season, as the forward has begun to work in the gym again. This is solid news but it still appears a return this season is outside of the picture, with the forward still gaining power back in his muscles. That said, it seems more likely he will focus on seeing the pitch again next season, hoping he can return to his normal state following the incident.