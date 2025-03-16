Michel Adopo News: Posts four clearances versus Roma
Adopo created two scoring chances and had four clearances and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Roma.
Adopo worked hard as usual in the midfield but also had a pair of interesting feeds in the final third. He was quickly back in the XI after beginning on the bench in the previous fixture. He has totaled three key passes, four tackles (three won), two interceptions and six clearances in the last five matches.
