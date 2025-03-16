Fantasy Soccer
Michel Adopo headshot

Michel Adopo News: Posts four clearances versus Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 12:44pm

Adopo created two scoring chances and had four clearances and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Roma.

Adopo worked hard as usual in the midfield but also had a pair of interesting feeds in the final third. He was quickly back in the XI after beginning on the bench in the previous fixture. He has totaled three key passes, four tackles (three won), two interceptions and six clearances in the last five matches.

