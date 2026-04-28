Michel Adopo News: Provides assist in Atalanta match

Adopo assisted once to go with three tackles (two won), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 3-2 victory over Atalanta.

Adopo linked up with Paul Mendy with a tidy long-ball on one of the early goals, registering his second helper of the season. He also matched his season high in clearances. He has posted multiple tackles in the last three matches, amassing 10 (five won) and adding three key passes, three shots (zero on target) and three crosses (two accurate) during that stretch.