Adopo scored a well-taken goal from outside the box, marking his first of the season. He has earned consistent playing time for Cagliari but has yet to produce much end product from central midfield. Despite creating 14 chances, he has registered just one assist. Cagliari as a whole have struggled this season and currently sit 15th in the table, but Adopo's role in the lineup is not in question. He will look to build on this performance in a favorable matchup against Genoa, who sit 17th in the league.