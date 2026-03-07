Michel Adopo News: Serviceable display versus Como
Adopo won one of two tackles and had two shots (two on goal), one interception and two crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Como.
Adopo collected a small amount of stats across the board, as he often does, and matched his season high in crosses. He has registered five shots (two on target), seven tackles (three won) and five interceptions in the last five matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now