Michel Adopo headshot

Michel Adopo News: Serviceable display versus Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Adopo won one of two tackles and had two shots (two on goal), one interception and two crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Como.

Adopo collected a small amount of stats across the board, as he often does, and matched his season high in crosses. He has registered five shots (two on target), seven tackles (three won) and five interceptions in the last five matches.

Michel Adopo
Cagliari
