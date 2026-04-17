Michel Adopo News: Works hard in Inter contest

Adopo had two shots (zero on goal), one interception and one block and won two of five tackles in Friday's 3-0 defeat versus Inter Milan.

Adopo quickly returned to the XI after coming off the bench early last week and posted a new season high in tackles, but it wasn't enough to contain the opponents. He has logged three shots (one on target), two chances created and 10 tackles (four won) in the last five rounds. Instead, he snapped a three-game streaek with at least one cross.