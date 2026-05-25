Michel Aebischer headshot

Michel Aebischer News: Assists in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Aebischer assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Lazio.

Aebischer provided one assist during Saturday's loss, a nice goal contribution to end his campaign. Pisa are set for relegation, so unless he secures a move away from the club, Aebischer will ply his trade in Serie B next season. He finished with one goal and two assists in 35 appearances in his fifth season in Serie A.

Michel Aebischer
Pisa
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