Michel Aebischer News: Assists in defeat

Aebischer assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Lazio.

Aebischer provided one assist during Saturday's loss, a nice goal contribution to end his campaign. Pisa are set for relegation, so unless he secures a move away from the club, Aebischer will ply his trade in Serie B next season. He finished with one goal and two assists in 35 appearances in his fifth season in Serie A.