Michel Aebischer News: Sends in four crosses versus Torino

Aebischer registered two clearances, four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created and drew one foul in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Torino.

Aebischer did a little bit of everything on both ends and swung in his highest number of crosses in a pair of months. He has logged at least one tackle in seven outings on the trot, piling up 13 (five won) and posting seven chances created, three shots (one on target) and six interceptions during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his third straight appearance with multiple crosses, for a total of nine (two accurate).