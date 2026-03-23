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Michel Aebischer News: Serves disqualification

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Aebischer cleared a one-game in Sunday's 5-0 loss to Como.

Aebischer will be back against Torino on April 5 and replace either Felipe Loyola or Ebenezer Akinsanmiro in the lineup. He has notched one or more tackles in his last six outings, piling up 12 (five won) and logging six key passes, 12 crosses (six accurate) and six interceptions over that span.

Michel Aebischer
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