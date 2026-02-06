Aebischer had his most convincing display yet in the final third, posting a new season high in key passes and corners, as he had more freedom to attack with newcomer Felipe Loyola starring next to him. He has fired at least one shot in four consecutive tilts, piling up five attempts (one on target), scoring once and creating nine scoring chances in that stretch. Moreover, he has tallied one or more clearances in seven appearances on the trot, accumulating 11 and adding 12 tackles (five won) and 11 interceptions over that span.