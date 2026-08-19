Michel Aebischer News: Signs with Union Berlin

Aebischer has signed with Union Berlin from Pisa, the club announced.

Aebischer spent last season on loan at Pisa from Bologna, and despite the club's relegation to Serie B, left enough of an impression to earn a permanent deal there before this move to Germany. Aebischer is expected to bring significant experience to Union's midfield after over 300 competitive appearances at club level and a long international career with Switzerland that includes the 2022 and 2026 World Cups and the 2024 European Championship. His versatility and big game experience give Union added depth in central midfield heading into the new season.