Michel Aebischer News: Will miss Como game

Aebischer had three crosses (two accurate), three tackles (one won) and one secondary assist and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sudnay's 3-1 win over Cagliari.

Aebischer was a big presence in both phases and contributed to a goal in the upset win, but he'll be unavailable versus Como on Sunday due to yellow-card accumulation. Malthe Hojholt, Felipe Loyola and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro are the next men up in the midfield. In the same role, Marius Marin (knee) is iffy for the next match after subbing off in this one.