Michele Collocolo Injury: Selected for Napoli tilt

Collocolo (thigh) has been included in Cremonese's squad list to face Napoli on Friday.

Collocolo has recuperated from a relapse of a thigh injury that sidelined him for over two months. He made just two short appearances in between injuries, logging one off-target shot. He was a regular at the very beginning of the season, notching two key passes, five crosses and three tackles (all won) in four starts. He'll compete with Alberto Grassi, Warren Bondo, Youssef Maleh and Martin Payero in multiple positions in the midfield.