Michele Di Gregorio News: Allows two in loss

Di Gregorio had no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Como.

Di Gregorio's rough run continued as he conceded two more goals and finished with zero saves. He has now allowed 13 goals in his last five games across all competitions, with two of those matches seeing him make no saves. The pressure mounts heading into the Champions League second leg against Galatasaray on Wednesday, where his team trails by three goals and faces elimination.