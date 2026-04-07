Michele Di Gregorio News: Bats PK away in Genoa tilt

Di Gregorio registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Monday's 2-0 victory against Genoa.

Di Gregorio resumed playing after five matches as Mattia Perin suffered a calf injury in the first half and stifled Genoa's comeback by denying Aaron Martin from the spot. His teammate might miss some time, allowing him to resume playing consistently after losing the starting job. He hasn't kept a clean sheet in six appearances, giving up 13 goals and making 16 saves. Up next, Juventus will visit Atalanta on Saturday.