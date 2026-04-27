Michele Di Gregorio News: Blanks Milan on Sunday

Di Gregorio made one save and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw against AC Milan.

Di Gregorio had to intervene just once and was bailed out by the crossbar on a strong effort by Alexis Saelemaker. He stayed on goal even though Mattia Perin returned from injury, keeping his third straight clean sheet. He hasn't conceded and made eight saves in four matches since getting the starting job back. Up next, Juventus will face Verona away Sunday.