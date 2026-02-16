Michele Di Gregorio News: Five saves in defeat
Di Gregorio had five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Inter Milan.
Di Gregorio made five saves Saturday and conceded three goals, including one own goal, in Juventus's 3-2 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan. The veteran goalkeeper's three goals allowed match a season-high, which he set in Gameweek three when Juventus outlasted Inter Milan in a frenetic 4-3 win. Di Gregorio's next challenge is likely to come Tuesday when Inter Milan travel to Galatasaray for a Champions League playoff match.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michele Di Gregorio See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michele Di Gregorio See More