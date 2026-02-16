Michele Di Gregorio News: Five saves in defeat

Di Gregorio had five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Inter Milan.

Di Gregorio made five saves Saturday and conceded three goals, including one own goal, in Juventus's 3-2 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan. The veteran goalkeeper's three goals allowed match a season-high, which he set in Gameweek three when Juventus outlasted Inter Milan in a frenetic 4-3 win. Di Gregorio's next challenge is likely to come Tuesday when Inter Milan travel to Galatasaray for a Champions League playoff match.