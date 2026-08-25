Michele Di Gregorio News: Joins Bournemouth on loan

Di Gregorio has joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan from Juventus, the club announced.

Di Gregorio arrives with considerable Serie A and European experience, having previously been named Serie A's Best Goalkeeper for the 2023/24 campaign after recording 14 clean sheets across 37 appearances in all competitions with Monza. The 29-year-old spent the past two seasons with Juventus and should provide strong competition between the posts following his move to England. Djordje Petrovic remains Bournemouth's No. 1, though Di Gregorio's experience and shot-stopping ability should allow him to push for playing time throughout the campaign.