Michele Di Gregorio headshot

Michele Di Gregorio News: Keeps clean sheet against Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Di Gregorio made three saves and three clearances and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Atalanta.

Di Gregorio drew his first start in a while as Mattia Perin (calf) got hurt last week and answered the bell again, thwarting multiple dangerous attempts by the opponents. His teammate could miss further fixtures. Di Gregorio blanked the opponents for the first time in seven starts. He gave up 13 goals and made 19 saves over that span. Up next, Juventus will host Bologna next Sunday.

Michele Di Gregorio
Juventus
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